Walz, senators detail avian influenza impacts

The delegation discussed the impact on farmers, their communities and the state, and what it will take to finally stop the virus.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLMAR, Minn. — Officials say Minnesota is doing a better job handling the current avian influenza outbreak than the one that devastated the state in 2015, but the impact on producers, their birds and the economy is still significant.

That was the message from Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and state agriculture officials after speaking with poultry producers in Kandiyohi County Tuesday.

Walz told reporters that more than 2 million birds have been impacted by the influenza, which State Veterinarian Beth Thompson says was carried here by wild waterfowl during their spring migration. Thompson maintains that the birds stopped here due to weather conditions, and left the virus behind when they left.

Improved biosecurity motivated by the 2015 outbreak has limited "operation to operation" spread, but the virus has still found its way to at least 17 counties and 40 sites across Minnesota. Those operations are facing the depopulation of their flocks, and Sen. Klobuchar says the impact of wiping out entire poultry populations is devastating not only financially, but personally for those who make a living on the farm.

"This is their livelihood," she reflected. "They don't want to kill their birds at this moment in time.

"Having to depopulate these flocks is a pretty trying experience," Walz added.

The entire delegation expressed concerns about the mental health challenges producers face, but noted that Minnesota has resources to help those who are struggling. The state ag department has two mental health counselors on staff, and a 24-hour hotline farmers can call if they are in crisis.

"Asking for help is a sign of strength, not of weakness," Sen. Smith said in urging producers to seek help if they need it.

When asked when the outbreak will end, Dr. Thompson told reporters the weather will play a key role, saying Minnesota needs to both heat up and dry out to kill the virus that is infecting birds and poultry. She said that it will be a matter of weeks, but State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson cautioned that it will likely be until mid-June until producers are out of the woods.

During a question and answer period that ended the news conference Governor Walz was asked why residents who live in Minnesota's urban areas or places outside of agricultural communities should care about what is happening. Walz didn't hesitate, underlining that poultry is a nearly $1 billion business in the state, generates around $150 million in exports and provides steady jobs that kick money back into the economy.

"This impacts all of us... it matters," he insisted.

The governor also says the food supply is safe because of safeguards taken, and urged Minnesotans to continue buying poultry and eggs.

Watch more local news: