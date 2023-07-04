Water boil advisory issued for Belle Plaine residents

The city is telling residents that a mechanical failure with the water system Sunday caused a drop in pressure and potential contamination.

The city of Belle Plaine is advising all residents to boil their water after a mechanical failure over the weekend caused the municipal water system to lose pressure.

City officials say pressure loss like the one experienced Sunday can allow contaminants like bacteria, viruses and parasites to enter the system, increasing the chances of humans becoming sick. Symptoms that indicate waterborne illness include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

Residents are being told to use bottled water, or to boil tap water for at least a minute if using it for drinking, food preparation or teeth brushing to kill contaminants.

The city says water pressure has already been restored to the system, and samples will be collected and analyzed to see if it is safe. Residents will be informed when tests indicate the water is safe to drink and boiling is no longer needed.

After the system has restored pressure and the advisory lifted, it’s recommended that all residents flush the plumbing systems in their homes or residences.

For more information on drinking water advisories, check out the Minnesota Department of Health website.

