The Bataan Death March and the disappearance of Julius St. John Knudsen

Julius St. John Knudsen is the only Minnesota native still missing in action from WWII's Bataan Death March. But his family won't give up on the 80-year search.

“They don’t know who any of them are, but they’re somebody,” Jim said. “And one of those is my uncle.”

Based on recent revelations and years of personal research, nephew Jim Knudsen believes Julius’ remains were reburied anonymously in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, along with countless other missing service members.

To this day, Knudsen’s body has never been found, and his family still has no idea what happened to him in the spring of 1942. Of the 64 men in the 194th Tank Battalion who left Brainerd with Company A the previous year, about half died at the Philippines, while the other half returned home to Minnesota.

Knudsen, just a few years removed from driving trucks in California during the Depression, undoubtedly made that death march – a portion of it, at least. His fate, even eighty years later, remains unknown. In notes discovered from a bunker after the war, unit commander Col. Ernest B. Miller wrote that Knudsen was “last seen at Lubao,” a town along the march route.

Soon enough, Knudsen and tens of thousands of other American and Filipino soldiers would begin the infamous Bataan Death March, as Japanese soldiers transferred them to prisoner-of-war camps in sweltering conditions across a roughly 60-mile stretch of the Philippines. Although estimates vary, as many as 10,000 Allied soldiers – overwhelmingly Filipino – may have died along the way, either shot to death, diseased or starved.

Knudsen, a 25-year-old from central Minnesota, never recorded what he thought or felt in those early days of World War II, as he participated in the largest surrender in U.S. history at the Bataan Peninsula, but the situation had turned desperate. Allied troops, backed into a corner and heavily outnumbered, started destroying their own tanks to prevent the enemy from using the equipment against them. Running dangerously low on food, water and gasoline, they knew there was no help on the way. The U.S. Navy, after all, had no ability to launch a rescue mission across the Pacific, not after the decimation of the fleet at Pearl Harbor.

When American and Filipino forces surrendered in the Philippines on April 9, 1942, just months into Japan’s invasion of the islands, Technician Fifth Class Julius St. John Knudsen of the 194th Tank Battalion, Company A, laid down his arms and prepared for the worst.

Eighty Years of Mystery :

On the 80th anniversary of the American surrender at Bataan – April 9, 2022 – Jim Knudsen accepted a Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of his uncle at a Saturday afternoon ceremony in Brainerd. Standing on stage at the newly renovated Armory, underneath the words Bataan Memorial Hall, Jim addressed the crowd with a tone of gratitude and optimism.

“This medal belongs to Julius, but our family will now guard and cherish it,” Jim said, “as we await his return home.”

Two Congressional Gold Medals were awarded posthumously that day to members of the 194th Tank Battalion – to Julius St. John Knudsen, MIA, and Herbert Strobel, who was confirmed to be killed in action in the Philippines in late December 1941. Although they never returned home to their families in Minnesota, their legacy has not been forgotten in Brainerd, which holds a ceremony every year in April to honor the community’s local connection to Bataan.

Sonny Busa of the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project, a former U.S. diplomat whose parents fought the Japanese during the occupation of the Philippines, traveled from the East Coast to Brainerd to serve as a special guest during the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony and spoke highly of his first visit to the state of Minnesota. Emphasizing the collaboration between Filipino and American soldiers during World War II, he remains committed to preserving the history of the Bataan Death March, despite the episode serving as one of the darker points of the Allied effort in World War II.

“These were Americans who fought. These were boys who came from the farms and factories here in Minnesota,” Busa said. “These were Brainerd boys. These were Baxter boys. These were northern Minnesota boys, who went halfway around the world to defend freedom. A lot of them had never heard of the Philippines.”

That may have been the case for Julius St. John Knudsen.

Born in 1916, he and his two younger brothers grew up in Brainerd, at the time a town of about 10,000 on the Mississippi River. In their early years, the three Knudsen boys spent many summers helping their father Louis with his duties as the county surveyor, until the Depression put just about everybody out of work.

Julius, known to family by the nickname Judy, carried a fierce independent streak as the oldest son. Recalling stories that his father, Wilbur, passed through generations, nephew Jim Knudsen said Julius might be known these days as a “hothead.” But he was a loyal friend, too, with a sense of adventure, which is how he ended up in California in the late 1930s driving trucks. Having moved to the West Coast to find work during the Depression, Julius lived at a hotel in Los Angeles until World War II broke out in Europe in 1939 following Hitler’s invasion of Poland.

While the U.S. initially pledged neutrality, Congress approved a historic peacetime draft measure in 1940, forcing millions of young men to sign up for Selective Service to prepare for possible American involvement in the war. On his draft registration card, dated Oct. 1940, Julius St. John Knudsen listed 1221 S. Main Street in Los Angeles as his address, estimating his height and weight at 6-foot-2½ and 186 pounds.

Despite having eligibility for the draft, it appears Julius enlisted voluntarily in the military in March 1941. Along with a friend named Robert Doerck, he joined a California-based regiment and reported to Fort Lewis, Washington, for training in the Pacific Northwest. By pure coincidence, the 194th Tank Battalion – with Company A from Julius’ hometown of Brainerd – had also arrived for training in Fort Lewis after being federalized that winter.

“They said, ‘I want to be with my hometown buddies,’” Jim Knudsen said. “His friend Robert said, ‘I’ll go with you.’ Those two joined and off they went. That was the beginning of their travels to the Philippines.”

More than 60 members of the 194th Tank Battalion Company A, originating from Brainerd, sailed to the Philippines in September 1941, marking the first U.S. armored unit in the Pacific during the conflict later to be known as World War II.

The Philippines, an American territory at the time, appeared to be an increasingly vulnerable target to Japanese aggression in the Pacific. That summer, Japan had inched closer to Allied territories by occupying Southern French Indochina, leading the Roosevelt administration to respond with harsh economic sanctions. Given this tension, more U.S. troops shipped overseas in the fall of 1941 to reinforce the Philippines, where they would assist thousands of Filipino soldiers who fought as a part of the American military. The 194th Tank Battalion pledged to defend Clark Field, a U.S. base located an hour and a half north of the capital city Manila.

Julius St. John Knudsen did not visit Brainerd prior to departing for the Philippines, and given his move in the 1930s to California, it is likely his family might not have seen him in years. He also did not write many letters home, meaning he left behind very little evidence of his time on the islands.

However, in November 1941, his parents Bessie and Louis took advantage of novel recording technology at the local Armory in Brainerd and created audio messages to send to Julius. Families of the 194th Tank Battalion in Brainerd were shocked to learn they could communicate with their sons in the Pacific, thousands of miles away, without having to write a letter.

“Hello, Judy, this is mother. I want you to know that this was Dad’s idea, and it has just taken the town by storm,” Bessie recorded in her audio message, hoping it would arrive in the Philippines in time for the holidays. “I’m going to wish you a Merry Christmas now, Judy. Goodbye.”

Julius’ father, Louis, took a sterner tone, but offered words of wisdom for his son while he was stationed in the tropical Philippines.

“Hello, Julius, this is your dad. I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We’re all busy here at home,” Louis said. “I hope that you aren’t getting too much heat. We know that you’re in the other end of the world and that you’re having your summer now. But, do what you can fella, and I wish you a Merry Christmas again and I hope you get along in good shape. Write soon.”

It may have been one of Bessie and Louis’ last attempts at correspondence with their son. Unfortunately, the messages never reached Julius, because soon the 194th Tank Battalion would become preoccupied with the fight of their lives.

Hours after bombing Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked the Philippines and Clark Field, commencing an invasion that would lead to the surrender of the American and Filipino troops just four months later in April 1942. Despite a valiant effort, these Allied troops ultimately retreated to the Bataan Peninsula, where many were sick, hungry, low on vital supplies, and now prisoners of war under Japanese occupation.