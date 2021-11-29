With holiday shopping season just getting started, experts warn smash-and-grab crimes will continue

Two Best Buy stores in the metro area were targeted by smash-and-grab robberies on Black Friday, and experts say these crimes will continue into shopping season.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Brazen smash-and-grab crimes are being caught on camera all across the country.

In fact, a group of 14 suspects ransacked a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb, running out with as much merchandise as they could carry.

Two Best Buy stores in the metro area were even targeted on Black Friday. Some experts say these crimes will continue as we head further into the holiday shopping season.

"What is alarming about this is the frequency that it's happening and the number of people that are involved in these incidents that we're seeing happening more recently," said Jeff Potts, the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

Potts is also the former Bloomington police chief. He had this advice if you get caught up in one of these crimes.

"I tell people in a case like this, I would not encourage people to get involved and try and stop it," said Potts, who instead says to be a good witness and call 911. "The sooner we can get police coming and the sooner we can make the situation safe."

Potts recommends stores increase security and that police visibly patrol them to try and deter the suspects in the first place.

"They're taking advantage of the fact that they've seen it and been perhaps successful in other areas and they're going to try here," said Potts.

He also says there has to be more consistent consequences, along with more effective charges if someone is arrested.

"There has to be accountability and consequences so that the person who’s thinking about committing the crime is maybe going to think twice," said Potts. "I think law enforcement and prosecutors are trying to figure out what is the most appropriate crime when you have multiple people that are all working in partnership committing a crime at the same time at the same location."

In Minnesota, Potts points to conspiracy and aiding and abetting — two different charges that could be applied to this alarming trend.

"Law enforcement is taking this very seriously and they’ll work these cases very thoroughly from an investigative standpoint," said Potts.

After the Minnesota crimes, Best Buy said in a statement it is working to try and pass a new law to prevent this from happening in the future: