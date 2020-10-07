Seeing higher utility bills? New virtual energy assessments can help

The Center for Energy and Environment in Saint Paul has already done 200 virtual home energy assessments.

ST PAUL, Minn. — If you're seeing higher utility bills these days, you're not alone.

Between the hot weather, and people working from home, bills have been going up, and there are several easy things you can do to save yourself some money.

At the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE) in St. Paul, energy counselors have been saving people money for years.

Their “Home Energy Squad” specializes in finding easy ways to save homeowners and renters money.

But when the virus hit, getting into people’s homes wasn’t as easy as it used to be, so now they do it over a computer.

"We've done over 200 virtual visits so far,” assistant outreach manager Stacy Boots Camp says.

The virtual home assessment program officially launched in April.

Since then, CEE has been doing about 100 assessments a month.

Camp says in June they were allowed to start doing in-home assessments again, but she says the virtual assessments are still fairly popular.

“It’s another option for people that is a good place to start,” Camp says.

One of the biggest ways to save money is through the thermostat.

Camp says it’s especially true this year with the hot weather we’ve been having and the increased number of people who are working from home.

A common practice is to turn down the thermostat while you’re away at work, but if you’re working from home, that’s no longer an option.

Energy counselors say you can still achieve those savings by turning down your thermostat while you sleep.

“You can start with maybe five degrees and work your way up or down, depending on your preference,” energy counselor Julia Wells says.

Keeping the blinds and curtains closed during the day can also save you money by preventing sunlight from getting in and heating up your home.

“It’s sort of a balancing act, because a lot of people like to bring in that natural sunlight, but at the same time, during the summer, that light can quickly heat up your home,” Wells says.

Another money-saving tip involves you running your dishwasher.

According to Energy Star, high efficiency dishwashers require less water when compared to washing your dishes by hand.

In some cases, you can save up to 20 gallons of water per load.

And speaking of water, using cold water to wash your clothes can save you about 40-cents per load.

For the average family, that's over $250 dollars a year."

These are just a few of the energy saving tips you can use to save some money this summer.

For more energy saving tips click here.