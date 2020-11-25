Support Minnesota artists with disabilities with Interact Center's holiday sale

Interact is a studio of visual and performing artists who challenge perceptions of disability.

MINNEAPOLIS — Finding the right gift is always hard, but why not pick something this year that is meaningful to more than one person? Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts thinks they've got just the thing: their Great Big Holiday Sale.

"When people purchase work by interact artists, they directly support that artist. So, 50% of the value of the sale goes directly to each artist and then the remaining 50% goes back into art supplies and programming,” said Brittany Kieler with Interact.

If you're not familiar, Interact is a studio of visual and performing artists who challenge the perceptions of disability.

“Everyone at Interact identifies as a person who is disabled or has a disability,” says Kieler.

One of the artists is Bart Bartholomew, who found a community at the studio.

“I didn't see a future. There wasn't anything there. No sunset at the end of the horizon, no light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bartholomew.

"I got to meet people who understood me, who got me and not only made friends, but we're family,” Bartholomew continued.

Bartholomew is just one of the artists selling some incredible work in the sale. This year, of course, the sale is all virtual. The gifts aren't just unique -- they mean something to more than just the person receiving them.

“You're supporting an incredible community of people who like to give it back and it ripples out into the universe,” says Bartholomew.