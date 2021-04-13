KARE 11 Investigates: A prior gun and Taser police shooting mistake in Minnesota

Brooklyn Center shooting of Daunte Wright isn’t the first time a Minnesota police officer used a gun by mistake instead of a Taser.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A KARE 11 investigation finds that Sunday’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright is not the first time a Minnesota police officer has claimed to have mistakenly fired their gun instead of a Taser.

During a new conference Monday, Brooklyn Center police released bodycam footage which showed a veteran officer announcing “Taser, Taser” before firing a gunshot that killed Wright.

Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters he believes the shooting was accidental.

Nearly two decades ago, another Black man was shot – once again at point blank range – by a Rochester officer who claimed he made a huge mistake.

“He thought he was using his Taser on the suspect instead of his Glock,” said attorney Andy Noel. “And he used the Glock.”

Noel represented Christofar Atak, a Sudanese immigrant who was badly injured in the 2002 shooting – but survived.

The Rochester officers were responding to a report of an intoxicated person damaging property when they encountered Atak. After struggling to handcuff the man, one of the officers pulled his Glock handgun and fired a bullet into Atak’s back.

The officer later claimed he mistook his Glock for his Taser.

Atak sued Rochester for excessive force in a case that ultimately settled for $900,000.

Noel says he learned there is a laundry list of reasons why an officer should never be able to mistake their service weapon for a Taser.

“Frankly, it’s something that should never happen and unfortunately here it has happened again,” Noel said after learning of the Brooklyn Center shooting. “And it’s resulted in the loss of a life.”

To prevent deadly mistakes, Chief Gannon said Brooklyn Center officers are supposed to keep their handgun and Taser on different sides of their body.

“So, if you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and you carry your taser on the left,” he said during a televised news conference.

Even so, Noel wonders how the officer involved made the mistake.

“The weight of a firearm is different, the feel of it, the trigger, the trigger pull,” Noel said. “The consequences for using the wrong one are just too grave.”