KARE 11 Investigates: 1 tragedy, 2 victims - the man who died, and the man who killed him

Too mentally ill to stand trial for assault and carjacking, Christopher Rice was sent home without needed care. Now he’s charged with murdering his neighbor.

“He was not given proper care,” Pfeifer St. James said. “(Paul) deserved to have a long life and he didn’t because we don’t take care of our mentally ill.”

Despite that persistent pain, Joseph believes there are two victims from that day. Not only his husband - but also the man who killed him.

As horrible as that sounds to someone reading this, “It was a thousand times that,” he said.

“I wanted his spirit to see me loving him,” Pfeifer St. James said.

Fearing it was Paul, Pfeifer St. James ran out screaming his name at the top of his lungs, only to see him lying on the ground. Joseph called 911 and held his husband in his arms, telling Paul he loved him as he watched him die.

Paul’s husband, Joseph Pfeifer St. James, stood near the open screen door of his townhome when he heard the sounds that he now hears over and over, echoes that never quit: Screeching tires, the booms of someone being run down.

That day, as Pfeifer walked down the street from his Brooklyn Park townhome to get his mail Rice was in an apparent psychotic state, sitting behind the wheel of a black SUV.

But there was a key difference between the two men. Pfeifer was able to get the help and treatment he needed, while Rice did not.

So, too, did his neighbor, Christopher Rice.

Before their paths crossed on June 12, 2021, Paul Pfeifer struggled with mental illness for years.

*Editor's Note: The full story will air in the 10 p.m. newscast on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Joseph says what happened to his husband shows reform is needed, regardless of cost.

The bill's co-sponsor, DFL Rep. Heather Edelson, said she expects the House to debate the reforms on the floor next week. If passed, the legislation will go to the state senate, where Edelson acknowledged that the $20 million estimated price tag to fund the new programs and navigator positions each year will be a substantial hurdle.

That bill calls for the creation of a network of competency restoration programs across the state, as well as new positions called forensic navigators, to not only be an advocate to help mentally incompetent defendants get treatment but also ensure that they’re not endangering the public.

KARE 11's reporting has prompted numerous reform proposals at the state legislature this session, including a bipartisan bill that would completely overhaul how the courts and counties handle mentally incompetent defendants .

As KARE 11 has reported, these failures for defendants like Rice have been catastrophic in Minnesota, resulting in assaults, robberies, rapes and at least four deaths - including Paul Pfeifer’s.

A year before running over Paul Pfeifer, Rice had a psychotic breakdown and was charged with assaulting and robbing one of his neighbors. Found too mentally ill to stand trial, he fell into a gap in Minnesota’s mental health and criminal justice systems - ultimately released into the community without appropriate supervision and treatment.

Christopher Rice is what’s known in Minnesota as a gap case.

Chapter 2 : Seeking help

Paul Pfeifer was an uncle, a banker, and a musician who loved to play piano at church.

“And he was easy to fall in love with,” Pfeifer St. James said. “He loved me unconditionally.”

Paul was also bipolar, “more on the depression side most of the time,” his husband said. Paul could be suicidal and his symptoms could be frightening, Joseph said.

But Paul was able to get treatment as his husband helped and supported him, sometimes by taking him to a hospital.

For years, Christopher Rice was also able to get the help he needed.

The struggles Rice had with mental illness began more than two decades ago when he was assaulted with a baseball bat and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court records.

His girlfriend of more than 20 years, Juanita Holcomb, said at a court hearing in March that Rice was able to manage his illness with medications for years and hadn’t had a history of violence.

“He is a gentle person,” she said.

But Holcomb said after his doctor tried to wean him off one of his medications, Rice experienced drastic mood swings.

In December 2019, Holcomb called Brooklyn Park police to their townhome, saying he was acting aggressive to the point that it was scaring her and her two young children, according to police records.

Police and paramedics took Rice to a hospital. About three weeks later, a judge committed him to the Department of Human Services for treatment, ruling that Rice posed a substantial likelihood of causing harm.

While hospitalized, Rice’s behavior turned violent. In January of 2020 he threatened to kill his doctor. The next day, he hit his doctor several times in the head and had to be subdued, according to court records.

Yet Rice was provisionally discharged from a hospital the next month. Still under civil commitment, his case manager lost contact with Rice due to the pandemic, records show.

Police were again called out to the Brooklyn Park townhome complex in June 2020.

According to police reports, Rice walked up to one of his neighbors and began punching him in the face. “As soon as I looked up, he slapped me in the side of the face and then he tried to punch me.” John Wubbels told KARE 11.

Rice then ran to another neighbor, 18-year-old Ariel Wright, who was standing by her car. He claimed he was being chased and asked for her keys.

Wright told KARE 11 in an interview that when she refused, Rice jumped into her car. As she reached into grab her phone, he threw the vehicle into reverse hitting Wright with the open door. Slammed to the ground, she was left bloody and bruised.

“I could have easily been run over by him,” Wright said.

Rice would go back and apologize to his neighbors following the incident, according to court records.

When police found him, they reported Rice was talking incoherently, saying he was purposefully assaulting white people so he could get arrested – even though his neighbors were both white and people of color.

He told the officer that he did what he did hoping “he would get the help that he needed.”

Rice was taken back to the hospital and admitted to the psychiatric unit “for stabilization.” Three weeks later, records show he was once again provisionally discharged into the community.