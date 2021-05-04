KARE 11 Investigates honored with Peabody nomination for 'Cruel & Unusual'

KARE 11 Investigates is nominated for a 2021 Peabody Award for "Cruel & Unusual," a series of reports documenting needless deaths in Minnesota jails.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 is proud of the work done by our investigative unit, uncompromising journalism that regularly prompts positive change in policy, and in people's lives.

But an honor just bestowed on KARE 11 Investigates shows others recognize the unit's excellence as well. Peabody has nominated "Cruel & Unusual," a series of reports revealing needless deaths in Minnesota jails and calling for change in oversight and state law, for a 2021 Peabody Award. It is a highly competitive and prestigious national competition that honors “excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day.”

"Cruel & Unusual" revealed, among other things: a suspicious pattern of inmate deaths under the care of the same jail doctor; botched state investigations; and inmates dying needlessly while being denied constitutionally-mandated medical and mental healthcare.

Investigative reporters A. J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl documented the problems, while photojournalists Gary Knox and Jason Steussy shot and edited the stories. Steve Eckert served as executive producer of the project.

“KARE 11 is committed to stories that uncover important injustices,” said KARE 11 news director Stacey Nogy. “The stories told by the KARE 11 Investigative unit have changed lives and have prompted important legal reform in our state and beyond.”

The Peabody nomination marks the sixth consecutive year that KARE 11 Investigates have earned national recognition, being awarded two duPont-Columbia Awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Award, an Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, a Polk Award and multiple National Headliner Awards.