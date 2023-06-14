KARE 11 Investigates: 'Broken Promises' primetime special

Whistleblower warnings ignored, Veterans misdiagnosed, benefits denied. A KARE 11 investigation documents how they are linked to the same VA doctor.

In a primetime special report, KARE 11 tracks its multi-year “Broken Promises” investigation that exposed a VA doctor misdiagnosing Veterans for decades, denying them medical care and the disability benefits they earned with their service.

The Department of Veterans Affairs ultimately terminated the doctor and is recalling approximately 600 Veterans for new neurological testing and potentially decades of backdated benefits.

A special hotline has been established. Veterans who had exams done by Dr. Mary Jo Lanska are asked to call the Tomah VA Neurology review line at 608-372-3971, extension 64775.

Watch the full special above, or on YouTube using the player below.

If you’re a veteran misdiagnosed by the Tomah VA neurology department, KARE 11 wants to hear about it. Email us at investigations@kare11.com.

