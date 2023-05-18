KARE 11 Investigates: Embattled nursing board director resigns

The Minnesota Board of Nursing weighed firing its executive director Thursday before she submitted her resignation

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The embattled director of the Minnesota Board of Nursing submitted her resignation on Thursday just before the board was to decide whether to fire her.

Kimberly S. Miller was placed on leave Tuesday morning following allegations that the board dragged its feet on investigating complaints as Miller created a toxic work environment, as has been previously reported by KARE 11 and ProPublica.

In Miller’s resignation letter, she largely blamed disciplinary delays on the pandemic and the switch to a new complaint system. Regarding allegations of creating a toxic work environment, Miller said she had not received notice of those allegations, “and therefore cannot address those concerns.”