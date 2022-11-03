KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill and violent kids, unable to stand trial, let go

Gaps in Minnesota’s juvenile justice system allow violent kids found mentally incompetent to be sent back to the community with little or no treatment.

The boy is what’s known in Minnesota as a “gap case” – where suspects charged with crimes fall through gaps in the state’s criminal justice and mental health systems.

“They let him go to commit more crimes – and he did,” Katie said. “And one of them was mine.”

Yet after finding that he was incompetent to stand trial, a judge let him go – without treatment and little supervision.

Two months before he was accused of attacking Jean and Katie, he was in the Hennepin Juvenile Detention Center facing numerous charges for his alleged involvement in other armed robberies.

When they learned about the boy’s history, they got angry.

“I just said, 'Oh my god, he’s so young,'" Katie said.

When both women saw his face, their reaction was the same.

A few weeks later, Katie – who asked that her last name not be used – drove down a South Minneapolis street when the same male, accused of being with a group, tried to carjack her.

“I could have died,” said Jean, who asked that only her middle name be used to protect her safety.

“Where’s your stash?” he demanded, before he repeatedly punched her on the right side of her head, according to a criminal charge.

Sitting in her Richfield home alone, working on her computer one night last September, 77-year-old “Jean” suddenly heard a male voice behind her.

That third option is used in three out of every four cases, a KARE 11 investigation has found.

Then there are three options available to judges:

When a child charged with a crime is either too mentally ill or does not have the intellectual capacity to assist in their own defense, they are declared incompetent to stand trial and the case is suspended.

If legislators do address juvenile gap cases when they return to St. Paul next year, a closer look at the boy accused of attacking Jean and Katie could provide insights into how Minnesota fails mentally ill children and the public – and what could be done to fix them.

As a result, "anytime you have an untreated individual, whether it’s a youth or adult who has engaged in behavior, that is dangerous. That is a danger,” he said.

Judge JaPaul Harris, who presides over Ramsey County Juvenile and Family Courts, said many kids unable to stand trial do not qualify for the options available to judges.

Those gaps remain even as Minnesota courts face a growing problem. The number of juvenile gap cases has nearly doubled in the last five years, according to data from the Minnesota Courts Administration.

As a result, juveniles found incompetent in Minnesota are routinely turned loose without treatment or supervision.

A new KARE 11 investigation finds many of the same gap case failures still exist for juveniles:

KARE 11’s reporting on gap cases in the adult system last year led to the Minnesota legislature passing sweeping statewide reforms.

Better off abandoned? :

When the boy was 4, his grandmother, Emma, took custody of him after she said his mother neglected him. KARE 11 is not using her last name in order to protect her grandson’s identity.

He needed mental health treatment dating back to elementary school, according to court records. Sometime around 7th or 8th grade, Emma said her grandson started acting out.

She took him to therapy for several years and got him medication, but he wouldn’t take them. He broke windows and put holes in the walls of their home. She worried that he was involved in gangs.

Emma, 79, said she felt powerless to help him – or stop him.

“He was out of control,” Emma said. “He’d run in and out the house like there was no door there.”

In January of last year, when her grandson was 15, he and another defendant were accused of beating a man and stealing his car. In April, he was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint who was waiting at a bus stop. The next month, he was with another suspect when he was accused of pointing a gun at a Lyft driver and then stealing his money and car.

After being charged that summer and held in juvenile detention, a court evaluation recommended that he be found not competent to stand trial for the charges.

Hennepin County Judge Mark Kappelhoff, who was presiding over the case, agreed and ruled him incompetent on July 6.

But that decision set the clock ticking for the boy.

State court rules mandate that unless juveniles found incompetent are committed for mental illness, or a child protection case is opened for them, then they must be released from detention within 72 hours.

Neither happened for the teen.

The county’s social workers wanted Emma to pick him up from detention, but she refused, saying she wouldn’t take him unless the county put treatment and supervision services in place.

Otherwise, she feared he would just leave her home and re-offend while putting his life in danger, she said in an interview with KARE 11.

“If he’s incompetent, where’s the help at? I can’t help him,” she said.

She said the county offered her nothing, so when it came time for her grandson to be released from detention, she didn’t show up.

After a week passed with the boy still being held in juvenile detention, Emma was told that if she didn’t pick him up, her grandson would be considered an abandoned child. If that happened, child protection workers would come to get him, according to court records.

Emma said she and her family reluctantly decided to go that route, believing that turning him over to child protection was the best way to help him and keep him off the streets.

In late July, a judge gave Hennepin County interim legal custody and control of Emma’s grandson, putting his well-being in the hands of social workers.

That only made his situation worse – for him and the public.