KARE 11 Investigates earns Peabody Award nomination

KARE 11 is being honored for "The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect," an investigation that revealed systemic failures to treat people with mental illness.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 Investigates has been nominated as a finalist for a George Foster Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious media awards in the nation.

KARE 11 is being honored for "The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect," an investigation that revealed systemic – and, too often, fatal – failures to treat people with mental illness and protect the public.

The station documented how violent criminal suspects deemed too mentally ill to stand trial in Minnesota are often released without adequate treatment or supervision and go on to commit other violent crimes. In the wake of KARE 11’s reporting, state lawmakers passed sweeping bipartisan reform legislation.

The year-long investigation was led by KARE 11 reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, executive producer Steve Eckert, and photojournalists David Peterlinz, Ron Stover and Gary Knox.

"This compelling series of reports is the latest example of the quality journalism our community expects from KARE 11 Investigates," said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. "KARE 11 is tremendously proud 'The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect' has received national recognition.”

"KARE 11 Investigates continues to serve our community in extraordinary ways," said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. "The most impactful journalism reveals what is often hidden and this project has brought this significant issue to the forefront."

The announcement marks the third consecutive year KARE 11 has been honored by the Peabody Award Board of Jurors. Two years ago, KARE 11’s “Cruel and Unusual” investigation was a Peabody nominee. Last year, “PRONE” – a joint investigation between KARE and KUSA, TEGNA’s television station in Denver – was a Peabody Award winner.

“The GAP” has already been honored with two other national journalism awards: a duPont-Columbia Award and an IRE Award from the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization.