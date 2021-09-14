Mass shooting in Buffalo reveals deadly gaps in Minnesota’s criminal and mental healthcare systems – as suspects declared incompetent in court fail to get treatment.

A KARE 11 investigation finds Ulrich is just one example of how gaps in the state’s criminal justice and mental health systems have failed to protect the victims in Buffalo – and in other communities statewide.

Ulrich is a “gap” case – where someone charged with a crime is found mentally incompetent to stand trial but fails to receive mental health treatment.

As more became known about one of the worst mass shootings in Minnesota history, the more it became clear that it might have been prevented.

She was a wife and mother of two young children.

Of the 11 rounds he fired, only one hit 37-year-old nursing assistant Lindsay Overbay as she frantically ran for an exit. The bullet struck her stomach, passing through her liver and spine, before leaving through her back. Lindsay would die later that day.

Another six bullets went through a nurse’s chest, stomach, back, and left arm, leaving her in critical condition.

He continued through a clinic hallway, unloading his 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun along the way. Two bullets hit the upper leg of a nursing assistant as she ran away.

He set a briefcase carrying bombs on the ground, then according to court records and people there that day, he shot her in the stomach. He fired another shot at a nurse in the reception area, hitting her in the back.

Gregory Ulrich walked through the doors at the Crossroads Clinic on a frigid February morning and first pointed his gun at a receptionist who asked if she could help him.

Chapter 1 : Warnings Go Unheeded

Two years before he walked into the Allina clinic, Ulrich threatened to do exactly what he did, according to court records.

An Allina doctor told police Ulrich called him making threats “about shooting, blowing things up.”

A judge issued a harassment restraining order. Within weeks Ulrich was charged with violating it.

But he was found mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial, prompting the prosecutor to dismiss the case.

Despite the incompetency finding, no one ordered mental health treatment or supervision for him. Without those key protections, he was released back into the community – where he would go on to carry out his threats.

Ulrich is far from the only gap case in Minnesota.

A KARE 11 review of state court records found that since 2016, there have been more than 3,700 cases in Minnesota where defendants charged with a crime were found mentally incompetent to stand trial, but not court-ordered to get mental health treatment.

Studies have repeatedly shown that the vast majority of people struggling with mental illness are not violent and instead more likely to be victims of crimes or commit suicide. For those who are mentally ill and have a potential for violence, one study found that “Seemingly simple interventions can have a tremendous impact on violent outcomes.”

Too often, however, defendants found incompetent in Minnesota are turned loose without treatment – and with little more than the hope they won’t re-offend.

KARE 11 has identified cases in which defendants went on to commit arsons, domestic assaults, witness tampering, beatings, shootings and even murders.

Many of those cases began with incompetency findings for lesser crimes before people went on to commit something far more serious.

In one case, a St. Paul man who groped a woman outside an ice cream shop had his case dismissed after being found mentally incompetent. Released without court-ordered treatment, he was later accused of sexually assaulting two children in a parking lot.

A New Hope man was found incompetent in 13 different cases including domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and felony threats of violence. Two weeks after being found incompetent, he chased a woman down a hallway and held a knife to her 3-year-old’s throat demanding money.

When presented with KARE 11’s findings, State Sen. Jim Abeler, chair of the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, said he would call for legislative hearings – now scheduled for Sept. 15.

“It’s a mess. There are gaps here that simply should not be allowed to be,” said Abeler, a Republican from Anoka. “We are failing the humanity test. We are failing the protection to the public test.”

Abeler is not the only one calling for reform.

