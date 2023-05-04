KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warnings ignored. Wounded Veterans misdiagnosed.

A KARE 11 investigation exposes Veterans misdiagnosed by the same doctor while the VA turned a blind eye and denied benefits.

EDITOR'S NOTE : Veterans who believe they were impacted by the Tomah VA’s flawed exams exposed in this report are urged to call a special VA hotline: 608-372-3971 extension 64775.

Watch Steve's story on KARE 11 News at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

“I’m not much for being in front of the cameras,” he said. “And I don’t want all the publicity or anything coming, it’s just not right what she’s doing!”

Rhodes saw KARE’s reporting and reached out to share his story.

In some cases, medical care itself has been denied.

For more than a year, KARE 11’s Broken Promises investigation has exposed how Dr. Lanska’s seemingly routine and obvious misdiagnosis of Veterans during brief compensation and pension exams have resulted in denied benefits.

As a result, he has been denied benefits for the injury for the past 12 years.

Before that exam, records show Rhodes had been diagnosed by a VA neurologist with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Despite that, Dr. Lanska wrote that he had no TBI diagnosis.

“Everybody warned me about her,” he said, recalling his first compensation and pension exam in 2011 with Tomah VA neurologist Mary Jo Lanska.

But ask him about one particular doctor at the Tomah VA and you might just hear some language that would make a drill instructor blush.

He’s quick to acknowledge he’s not sure what path he would be on without the VA doctors who helped him navigate the dark days. “I don’t know where I would be today,” he said.

The Marshfield, WI man’s service records document numerous reports of headaches and memory issues dating back to 2004.

“I didn’t realize how bad I was until after I got out,” said Steve Rhodes, remembering the improvised explosive device (IED) blasts he survived in Iraq.

A KARE 11 investigation finds the Tomah VA turned a blind eye, even to a Veteran’s death.

Unbeknownst to Rhodes, the Tomah VA was warned – in writing – years ago that Dr. Lanska was wrongly denying benefits for Veterans.

“I appreciate you guys looking into this,” Rhodes said. “Investigating this, calling this out, because it’s not right.”

He’s now receiving TBI and headaches benefits backdated to when he first applied and was denied – more than 12 years ago – as a result of the exam by Dr Lanska.

A few weeks later, Steve Rhodes received a benefits decision letter. It stated a review of his case found “clear and unmistakable errors … that are undebatable.”

KARE 11 wrote to Kim Graves, Director of the St. Paul Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and asked for a high-level review of Rhodes’ case.

When KARE 11 began reviewing Rhodes' files, it was obvious there were mistakes denying the combat Veteran the benefits he deserved.

He was again denied.

“She said my headaches and migraines were not combat related or service-connected even though it’s in my medical records like 29 times before I even got out,” Rhodes said.

Years later, in 2018, he applied for benefits specifically for the headaches that routinely put him in the hospital and again was sent to see Dr. Lanska.

Because of her finding, he was denied benefits.

Rhodes recalls the exam lasted no more than 20 minutes. In that time Dr. Lanska decided to overrule all the other medical professionals who’d seen him. She put in his records that he didn’t even have a TBI.

Three months later he was sent for a Compensation and Pension Exam to determine his benefits. That’s where he first met Dr. Mary Jo Lanska.

In 2011, a neurologist on the polytrauma team at the Tomah VA confirmed he had a diagnosis of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Rhodes says that’s where a lot of his medical problems started. To this day, he suffers debilitating headaches and migraines daily and averages about 12 ER visits a year when the pain becomes unbearable.

“You can’t make your body shake that way,” he said. “It’s very hard to explain what my body was going through. It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

He remembers seeing a lot of stars and by the time they got back to base his entire body was shaking as if he was having a seizure.

Rhodes recalls the closest explosion was right beside his vehicle while he was standing out the top as a gunner manning the .50 caliber machine gun. He says the blast went off on the same side he was facing.

Rhodes served two tours in Iraq as a motor vehicle operator where his records show he hit his head on a vehicle in the dark so hard it required sutures, and he was also exposed to multiple IED blasts.

Chapter 2 : The Whistleblower

In Block D at the Lakeview Cemetery in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, Vietnam Veteran Donald Monheim is buried alongside his parents.

He died while still fighting his last battle, this time with the government agency that was supposed to care for him.

“This just isn’t right!” said Jeff Hein while telling Monheim’s story to KARE 11.

Hein, now retired, served six years as the Taylor County, WI Veterans Service Officer (CVSO).

He tried telling the story of what was done to Monheim and other Veterans to leadership at the Tomah VA Hospital more than five years ago.

No one listened, he said.

“When a problem is identified, it has to be addressed,” Hein said. “This problem has been identified for quite some time and it’s never been addressed!”

Monheim was exposed to Agent Orange and other dioxins in Vietnam.

In 2009, records show, the Veteran was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and began being treated for the disease by private doctors at the Marshfield Clinic.

For Vietnam Veterans exposed to Agent Orange, Parkinson’s is what’s known as a presumptive illness – automatically qualifying them for VA benefits.

In 2016, Jeff Hein helped file a VA claim for the sick, elderly Veteran who had no wife or children.

The case seemed to be a slam dunk.

“So, all he had to prove was he was in Vietnam and now he had Parkinson’s,” explained Hein, “That’s all he had to do, and that was denied!”

Records show Monheim was examined at the Tomah VA by neurologist Mary Jo Lanska during a brief compensation and pension exam.

What seemed like a slam dunk case became a prolonged and ultimately losing battle when Dr. Lanska decided all the Veteran’s other doctors who had diagnosed and treated him for years were wrong.

Dr. Lanska concluded Monheim did not even have Parkinson’s.

She wrote in her records, “Alternative diagnosis better fit the clinical picture.”

Because Dr. Lanska claimed Monheim did not have Parkinson’s, his benefits claim was denied.

Monheim appealed, providing letters from his private doctors stating that he did indeed have Parkinson’s.

Months later, with the appeal still undecided, Monheim died.

On his death certificate, “Parkinson’s” is listed as a contributing factor.

Jeff Hein had seen enough. He’d had other Veterans go to the Tomah VA for benefit exams and see Dr. Lanska. He says they were all denied.

So, Hein blew the whistle.

He wrote a letter to Tomah VA leadership following Monheim’s death in August of 2017 spelling out what had happened. He also detailed the cases of several other Veterans similarly denied “with one common denominator: Dr. Mary Jo Lanska.”

Dr. Lanska, Hein wrote, “… seems to have a tendency to re-diagnose from the C&P exam room, counter to documented opinions of other, more accredited doctors.”

Hein’s letter called on Tomah VA leadership to review the other Veterans' cases he presented to determine their correctness. He also asked for a broader review of Dr. Lanska’s exams.

“The only message I ever got back is, ‘It’s being looked into,’” Hein said.

Apparently, nothing changed.

Since Hein’s letter, KARE 11’s investigation has exposed how Veterans continued to be misdiagnosed, denied benefits and sometimes medical care itself because of the actions of Dr. Lanska.

Determining exactly how many Veterans were misdiagnosed or denied benefits after an exam by Dr. Lanska has proven elusive.

Data obtained by KARE 11 through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request revealed from 2012 until present, Dr. Lanska did exams tied to 786 disability claims. However, VA told KARE 11 it would be too much work to provide data that could reveal how many of those claims were denied.

Dr. Lanska conducted benefits exams dating back to at least 2002 according to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

On April 21st, Congressmen on that oversight committee wrote a letter to the Inspector General calling for a “thorough and detailed” investigation of what KARE’s reporting has exposed.

“Is there any sense of how many men and women this could impact?” KARE 11’s Lagoe asked Jeff Hein.