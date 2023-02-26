KARE 11 Investigates: How one state changed its practices and ended juvenile solitary

If Minnesota is looking for solutions on ending juvenile solitary confinement, it might look to Colorado, which ended the practice and made the state safer.

“You’re not supposed to put kids in their own time-outs for five days,” said State Sen. Ron Latz, the chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety committee. “It would probably qualify as child abuse under Minnesota law if you did that.”

It’s a practice that numerous experts say can also make children even more aggressive, putting the public at risk when they’re released.

The mental health impacts can be devastating. One study found that half of the kids who committed suicide in juvenile detentions did so while in isolation.

Minnesota’s three largest juvenile lockups have ordered kids into solitary for five days-or-longer nearly 700 times since 2018.

Records reviewed by KARE show that juvenile detention facilities and the state’s juvenile prison have ordered kids into solitary for 24-hours-or-longer more than 7,500 times in the last five years.

Minnesota’s juvenile lockups routinely put kids like Noah into solitary confinement, as KARE 11 has previously exposed . The practice – known as “Disciplinary Room Time” – has no restrictions on how often it can be used, nor how long kids can be placed into solitary.

Had a guard not checked on Noah during their rounds, he might be dead. He’s tried to kill himself at least twice more since then.

Noah tied one end of a sheet to a door handle, then wrapped the other end around his neck.

He said he feels dirty in solitary. He doesn’t feel human. He feels like an animal.

Solitary can be a few hours, maybe days, maybe weeks, Noah said in an interview with KARE 11 from inside the JDC.

That set Noah off. He started throwing food, the kind of violation that gets JDC kids thrown into solitary.

Almost a year into being at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center last October, a guard told the teenager he was going to write him up for punching all the buttons in an elevator, according to facility records.

The public saw a benefit to Colorado’s solitary ban. The number of youths who re-offended within a year has been cut almost in half to the lowest level in nearly a decade, according to the state’s data.

The average time spent in solitary at the Hennepin JDC is about 48 hours. At the Red Wing juvenile prison, the average time is 58 hours.

The average amount of time kids spend in seclusion is about half an hour.

Fast forward to today, where Colorado has cut the number of times kids are put into seclusion to an average of eight a month in 2022, according to the state’s records.

The legislature changed the state’s law in 2016 to allow seclusion only when there was an imminent threat of bodily harm. A court order is needed to hold a kid in seclusion for more than eight hours in two days.

“You would see their behaviors change. Their psyche change,” he said. “They don’t get well sitting in a locked room.”

Jacobson had been the director of one of Colorado’s juvenile lockups, where he saw firsthand the impact of putting kids into solitary.

“It’s probably no surprise, (solitary) didn’t reduce their aggression,” said Anders Jacobson, who was appointed director of the Colorado Division of Youth Services (DYS) in 2016 to begin reforming the state’s juvenile detention facilities.

Despite that, fights and assaults increased at Colorado’s juvenile lockups, even as the number of kids in detention facilities decreased, according to a report by a state child safety coalition .

One state to turn to for answers may be Colorado, which until about seven years ago placed about the same number kids into solitary as Minnesota does today.

Success, but at a cost :

Such a drastic drop in seclusion and recidivism in Colorado wasn’t easy, requiring a culture change in how youth were treated in juvenile facilities.

And that wasn’t cheap.

The state spent an extra $9 million to hire nearly 200 more employees to reduce its staff-to-youth ratio. What had been about one staff person to every 20 kids has gone down to one-to-five, according to the state.

Jacobson said that’s allowed more direct intervention and counseling with children who act out.

If a kid assaults someone, for example, Jacobson said a staff member separates the youth from the rest of the population. But instead of going into isolation, staff would work directly with the child, talk about appropriate behaviors, what can be learned from the incident, and how to safely return to being with other kids.

Seclusion could be an option if the child doesn’t calm down – and even then, only for a short period of time.

A philosophy of punishment was replaced with one that emphasized de-escalation, treatment, teaching, and rehabilitation. The state also banned use of full body restraints and pain compliance holds, practices still allowed in Minnesota’s juvenile lockups.

Related Articles KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system

The state also remade its detention facilities into what Jacobson called “a homelike environment.”

Or as Jacobson put it: “How do you suck out as much of the correctional feel in the environment as possible?”

Gone were detention centers that looked like jails, replaced with brighter, more welcoming common areas where fewer kids lived and interacted, and rooms that looked more like bedrooms rather than cells.

When kids feel supported, Jacobson said, “that’s going to limit behavior significantly.”

But there have been growing pains. When Colorado started shifting toward its rehabilitative model, Jacobson said 15 to 20 percent of existing employees left, fearing kids would take over the facilities and assaults would skyrocket.

“Thankfully to date that did not play out,” Jacobson said.

Two years after the reforms, the state saw about a 2 percent increase in the rate of assaults on staff and other youth, which the state’s DYS attributes to a significant spike in the number of kids coming to the facilities charged with violent crimes.