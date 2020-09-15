Louisville Metro expected to announce 'substantial financial' settlement with Breonna Taylor's family

The announcement is expected to take place around 2 p.m. Tuesday a source confirms with WHAS11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is expected to announce a substantial financial settlement Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor. a source confirms with WHAS11.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor, an ER technician, was shot eight times and killed by Louisville Metro Police in her apartment six months ago.

Records show that Louisville Metro Police Officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired his gun inside Taylor's apartment on March 13. In his police audio interview John Mattingly said he returned about six shots after a bullet, allegedly from Kenneth Walker's, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, gun hitting him in the leg.

Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor, was the main target of the Louisville Metro Police Department's no-knock search warrant that led to Taylor’s death. Court records show no drugs or cash were found inside Taylor's apartment the night of her death.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has been investigating Breonna Taylor’s case. AG Cameron recently denied presenting his findings to a grand jury as well as a timeline on his decision if the officers involved in Taylor’s death will face charges.

Cameron said rumors "do nothing to advance justice," saying his office will provide an update on an announcement when a decision has been made.