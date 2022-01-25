KARE 11 Investigates: Med Board suspends controversial jail doctor’s license

Board cites “careless disregard” for inmate who died while under the care of Dr. Todd Leonard, saying ‘tragedy like this should never have occurred’

Minnesota's state medical board has indefinitely suspended the license of Dr. Todd Leonard, the controversial doctor whose company is at the center of numerous jail deaths, saying the death of an inmate under his watch “must never be allowed to happen again.”

The action comes following the 2018 death of Hardel Sherrell, who walked into the Beltrami County jail and died a few days later on a cell room floor laying in his own filth.

Leonard’s company, MEnD Correctional Care, was the health care provider for the Beltrami County jail as well as for dozens of other jails in the state.

Following Sherrell’s death, a former MEnD nurse practitioner who had treated Sherrell lodged a complaint against Leonard with the medical board.

Ultimately, the case went before an administrative law judge, who reviewed the case and found that Leonard repeatedly neglected Sherrell and failed to provide him with adequate care leading up to his death. The judge found Dr. Leonard failed to even ask for the patient’s vital signs.

The Board adopted the judge’s findings and issued its suspension, which begins in March. The board also fined him $30,000.

KARE 11 has extensively reported on Sherrell’s case as well as Leonard’s history, identifying numerous other deaths at Minnesota jail deaths while under his watch.

Leonard has not responded to KARE 11's repeated requests for comment.