KARE 11 Investigates: ‘The GAP’ Primetime Special

KARE 11’s nationally award-winning investigation sparked sweeping reforms in Minnesota’s mental health and criminal justice systems.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A year-long investigation by a team of KARE 11 journalists shined a light on systemic failures to treat people with mental illness and protect the public.

The reports helped spark transformative state-wide reforms.

In this primetime special report, we traced the investigation from its beginning – the deadly mass shooting at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota – to the drama under the dome at the state capitol – as lawmakers raced to give final approval to historic reforms just minutes before the constitutional deadline to adjourn.

The report details fatal gaps in Minnesota’s mental health and legal systems that stretched far beyond Buffalo.

KARE 11 explained how suspects charged with serious crimes – but found mentally incompetent to stand trial – too often go untreated and the public goes unprotected.

Using public records KARE 11 began tracking what the state wasn’t, documenting dozens of recent cases where individuals with mental illness – released by the state without proper care and supervision – went on to be charged with new violent crimes including assaults, rapes and murders.

We hope you’ll make time to watch our full report: “The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect” – a project that already has earned one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism awards.

