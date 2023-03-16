KARE 11 Investigates: Walz signs bill to immediately fund gap case reforms

The governor will next need to appoint a Competency Attainment Board to oversee a system to treat and supervise criminal suspects too mentally ill to stand trial.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday approved spending $250,000 to immediately fund reforms to Minnesota’s broken system of handling cases where criminal suspects are too mentally ill to stand trial.

The reforms were prompted by a year-long KARE 11 investigation which detailed numerous examples where criminal defendants found too mentally ill to stand trial – called gap cases – were released back to the community and went on to commit murders, rapes and violent assaults.

State lawmakers passed the sweeping reforms last year with the goal of having a Competency Attainment Board appointed, which was supposed to recommend a process to help defendants regain competency by Jan. 1 of this year.

But those reforms were delayed due to a mistake about when the funding was to start.

Walz said getting the system corrected and up and running is critical.

“So that we can make sure there’s not gaps, both gaps in our criminal justice system of folks who need to be able to stand trial and gaps in our mental healthcare system of folks who truly do need the help,” Walz said. “And I think we’ve seen there’s cases (where) folks fell through the cracks on this.”

Walz now needs to appoint members to the Competency Attainment Board, which beginning in fiscal year 2024 will operate with a budget of $16 million a year.

The reform plan calls for the board to supervise about 120 newly created “forensic navigator” positions spread across the state. The navigators are supposed to shepherd the defendants through the state’s mental health and criminal justice systems.

Rep. Heather Edelson, who spearheaded the reforms last year, also helped pass the new funding through the legislature this session.

