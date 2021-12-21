KARE 11 Investigates: Special Report – The GAP

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 has spent months investigating what happens to people charged with crimes, but who are so severely mentally ill that their cases cannot go to trial. Are they given the necessary treatment and supervision? We found too often that the answer is no, leading to tragic consequences, from brutal assaults and rapes to murders.
This special year-end report highlights our key findings – and the calls for reform lawmakers will consider in 2022.
You can also read and watch all of the individual stories in our ongoing investigation here.
Watch the full special below: