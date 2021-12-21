x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Gap

KARE 11 Investigates: Special Report – The GAP

Criminal suspects with mental illness go untreated; the public goes unprotected.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 has spent months investigating what happens to people charged with crimes, but who are so severely mentally ill that their cases cannot go to trial. Are they given the necessary treatment and supervision? We found too often that the answer is no, leading to tragic consequences, from brutal assaults and rapes to murders.

This special year-end report highlights our key findings – and the calls for reform lawmakers will consider in 2022.

You can also read and watch all of the individual stories in our ongoing investigation here.

Watch the full special below:

    

Related Articles

In Other News

KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally Ill, known to be dangerous, discharged anyway