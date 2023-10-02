Woman injured in jail settles with Ramsey County for $3 million

ST PAUL, Minn — Ramsey County has agreed to pay $3 million to a woman who was severely injured while in custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in Feb. 2021, according to the woman's attorneys.
In a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in September of last year, attorneys for Miri Mozuch-Stafford alleged that corrections officers tackled her while she was handcuffed behind her back. Mozuch-Stafford suffered a fractured tibia and severed artery and was left alone for 17 hours without treatment, the lawsuit said.
Multiple surgeries were required to repair bone and tissue damage, leaving Mozuch-Stafford with a permanently, grotesquely disfigured leg.
In the lawsuit, Mozuch-Stafford said she was seeking compensation for damages as a result of her injuries, including "pain and suffering, emotional distress, disability, loss of employment of life and disfigurement, in amounts reasonably believed to exceed $10 million."
In February, Mozuch-Stafford’s attorney, Steve Meshbesher, said the FBI reached out to his office in January, saying the case was being investigated and identifying his client as a “possible victim of a crime.”
Meshbesher told KARE 11 on Tuesday that he has not received any updates as to the status of the FBI's investigation.
