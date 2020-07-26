x
Watch Live: Rep. John Lewis’ body set to arrive at Joint Base Andrews ahead of funeral procession in D.C.

The civil rights icon will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Monday, prompting temporary road closures and delays for his procession.

WASHINGTON — Several temporary road closures are in place across D.C. on Monday for longtime Congressmen and civil rights leader John Lewis' funeral procession.

Lewis' body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, with an invite-only ceremony that begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda.

The general public will be able to pay their respects after the ceremony Monday and on Tuesday. The public visitation for Lewis will be on the East Front steps of the Capitol building.

Those planning to observe the procession are required to wear face masks and adhere to social-distancing protocols.

D.C. officials said individuals commuting in and out of the city Monday morning should consider taking alternative routes due to heavy traffic and increased police presence.

Travelers should also expect parking restrictions on the impacted streets, with vehicles found in violation of no parking to be towed and ticketed.

Credit: AP
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Here are the expected road closures in D.C. for the procession, which officials said will be primarily impacted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m:

  • I-695 and I-395
  • Suitland Parkway
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Lincoln Memorial Circle
  • Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE
  • Maine Avenue, SW
  • 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW
  • 23rd Street from Lincoln Memorial to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NE
  • 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW
  • H Street from 17th to 15th Street, NW
  • 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW
  • 2nd Street, SE from Independence Ave, to Constitution Ave. NW
  • I Street, NW from 14th to 18th Street, NW

After two days of observances in D.C., Lewis's procession will travel to Georgia Wednesday morning. 

Lewis, also known as the "conscience of Congress," died last Friday at the age of 80 years old after a long battle with cancer.

He will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol starting Wednesday.

