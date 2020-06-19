Local DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court Ruling

Diego Hernandez-Juarez says he could breathe a sigh of relief following the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday morning.

Minnesota is home to thousands of DACA recipients.

"My whole life has been here to me in Minnesota. This is my home," said Diego Hernandez-Juarez.

He moved here from Mexico with his family in the early 90's.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled President Trump cannot end legal protections for young immigrants.

The "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" program, or DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. if they were under 16 when their parents brought them here, and if they arrived by 2007.

"It's good news, great news," said Hernandez-Juarez.

It's been an emotional roller-coaster for him wondering what was going to happen if the DACA program ended.

"It's a scary feeling to know what's going to happen, the unknown," said Hernandez-Juarez.

"I think this is a relief," said Immigration Attorney and Professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law Ana Pottratz Acosta. "After oral arguments a lot of us didn't know how the court was going to rule, but this was definitely a pleasant surprise."

She says taking away DACA would have been devastating for the more than 5,000 dreamers in Minnesota.

"Before DACA, individuals who came in as children who didn't have authorization to be in the US they weren't able to legally work and getting that work permit has totally changed lives," she said.

For now, Diego can breathe a sigh of relief.