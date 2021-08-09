1 arrested after St. Paul apartment fire displaces 19 people

Investigators suspect that someone intentionally set fire to the 3-story building.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is in custody after a 3-story apartment building burned Tuesday, displacing 19 people.

The St. Paul Fire Department said the building is located on the 1600 block of Marion Street, which is in St. Paul's North End neighborhood. The fire happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, charring the building's interior.

Officials said the building was condemned and 19 residents were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

