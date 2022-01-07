1 child dead, 2 others and a woman missing at Vadnais Lake

Police confirmed one of the children's bodies was recovered, and they're continuing to search the area for two other juveniles and a woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A child is dead and emergency personnel are searching for two other juveniles and an adult female Friday at Vadnais Lake in Vadnais Heights.

An official with the Maplewood Police Department said at around 4 p.m., officers were called to Vadnais Lake on a report of a possible murder-suicide. When officials arrived, they began searching in and around the lake. Police confirmed one of the children's bodies was recovered, and they're continuing to search the area for two other juveniles and a woman, who they believe to be the children's mother.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said officials are treating it as a triple homicide.

Police say the search is believed to be connected to a death investigation involving a possible suicide earlier in the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

MORE NEWS: 6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

Watch more local news: