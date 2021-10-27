1 dead, 1 severely injured after home explosion in St. Louis County

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, human remains were located at the scene and a man was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

TOWER, Minn. — Officials say one person is dead and another is severely injured after a house exploded early Wednesday morning in Greenwood Township in St. Louis County.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, human remains were located at the scene and a man was airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, where the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Authorities say they were called to a home in the area of the 1700 block of Everett Bay Road just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were informed that a man and a woman were possibly inside the house at the time of the explosion. According to KBJR, an NBC affiliate out of Duluth, first responders found the man who owned the house in the yard with serious injuries

Officials have not released the identities of the victims, but authorities say they believe the remains are that of the woman who lived there.