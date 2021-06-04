x
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Blvd NE. Authorities say traffic on Highway 65 is delayed.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

HAM LAKE, Minn. — One person is dead and two people are injured after two pickup trucks were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Blvd NE in Ham Lake on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office,  the crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. 

One person was declared dead at the scene, and one adult female and one juvenile female were taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The release said traffic on Highway 65 was "significantly delayed" during the Friday evening rush hour because of the crash. 

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

