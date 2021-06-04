1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Blvd NE. Authorities say traffic on Highway 65 is delayed.

HAM LAKE, Minn. — One person is dead and two people are injured after two pickup trucks were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Blvd NE in Ham Lake on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 3:10 p.m.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and one adult female and one juvenile female were taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The release said traffic on Highway 65 was "significantly delayed" during the Friday evening rush hour because of the crash.