1 dead, 2 injured in southern MN shooting, crash; suspect vehicle sought by police

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working with the local police department in Austin, Minnesota to investigate a drive-by shooting that resulted in a man's death Friday night.

According to the BCA, officers were alerted to a vehicle that had crashed into a home on the 700 block of 4th Street North around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, the BCA said officers found the driver of the vehicle, a man, dead, and two injured passengers.

During the preliminary investigation, authorities say they learned that prior to the crash, five people got into the victim's vehicle before encountering a Dodge Durango. A man inside the Durango, police claim, then began firing at the victims' vehicle until it began to roll and subsequently crash into the 4th Street home.

The BCA says authorities believe the shooting was targeted, and are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect's vehicle, which they believe was driven by a 23-year-old Austin man.

The 2015 white Dodge Durango contains a Minnesota plate, reading JAG300. Police believe the driver of the vehicle could be armed and dangerous and stress that anyone who sees the vehicle not approach, but instead contact authorities immediately.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle or the driver, call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 or dial 911.

The shooting victim's identity has not yet been released but is forthcoming pending an autopsy and family notification by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner.

