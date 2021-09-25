1 dead, 4 injured after Andover crash

Officials said two of the injured people were in critical condition.

ANDOVER, Minn. — One person was killed and four were injured in a Saturday morning crash, officials say.

First responders were called to the two-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. It happened near the 16400 block of County Road 7 in the city of Andover.

The sheriff's office said according to early investigations, a passenger vehicle was traveling northbound and a pickup truck was traveling southbound on the road. The two vehicles collided.

Officials said the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Two passengers in that vehicle were critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, one via ambulance and the other via helicopter.

The sheriff's office said two people in the pickup truck were also rushed to a hospital via ambulance. No further information was available about their conditions.

The crash is under investigation.