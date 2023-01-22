1 dead, 4 injured in Stearns County car collision

The driver of the Toyota, 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom, MN, was killed in the incident.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — A head-to-head car crash in Stearns County has left one woman dead and four other injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The state patrol said at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, a Toyota Sienna van traveling eastbound on Highway 23 and a Chevy cargo van traveling westbound collided head on.

The driver of the Toyota, 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom, MN, was killed in the incident. Her 15-year-old passenger suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The 28-year-old driver of the cargo van and his two passengers all suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to state patrol.

