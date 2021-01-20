1 dead, another injured after fire at homeless encampment in St. Paul

Another person was injured in the fire, which took place on the north side of Shepard Road between Jackson and Sibley Streets.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and another injured after a fire inside a homeless encampment Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says squads were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the encampment on the north side of Shepard Road between Jackson and North Sibley Streets on reports of a fire with injuries.

Officers arrived on the scene along with engines from the St. Paul Fire Department and the blaze was quickly put down.

Two victims were discovered, one of them dead and the other injured.

St. Paul police homicide and arson investigators are on the scene, working with fire investigators to determine exactly what happened. At this time it is not certain whether what happened was a criminal act.

Linders said there have been no arrests in the incident.