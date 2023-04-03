1 dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood

Police said neighbors helped perform life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived. The victim was then transported to HCMC where he was pronounced dead.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man is dead Monday evening after being shot in a neighborhood just south of downtown.

According to MPD Chief Brian O'Hara, officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot on the 1500 block of Park Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, O'Hara said officers found a man suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest.

O'Hara said neighbors helped perform life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived, who then transported the man to an area hospital for treatment. O'Hara said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Authorities say their initial investigation revealed the man and suspected shooter knew each other, and that neighbors told police they had heard people arguing followed by a gunshot.

O'Hara said police do have a suspect in mind and are following several leads, but they aren't prepared to identify the suspected shooter publicly at this time.

O'Hara added that police don't believe there are any outstanding threats to the public.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

