Man killed in St. Paul shooting

Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday near the intersection of Grotto Street North and Thomas Avenue West.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man is dead after a shooting near the city's East Midway neighborhood Tuesday.

In a media briefing late Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said officers responded to the intersection of Grotto Street North and Thomas Avenue West around 6:35 p.m. When they arrived, SPPD said officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The spokesperson said medics attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died at an area hospital.

So far, police say no arrests have been made, and investigators continue to canvass the scene and talk with potential witnesses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Saint Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the man's identity, as well as his official cause and nature of death, in the coming days.

Police say this is the city's 29th death investigated as a homicide in 2022.

