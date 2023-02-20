1 dead, at least 1 injured in St. Paul crash

According to SPPD, two vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Cretin Avenue North and North Mississippi River Boulevard around 6 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday night near the University of St. Thomas campus.

According to a tweet from SPPD, two vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Cretin Avenue North and North Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul just after 6 p.m.

Police said a passenger in one of the vehicles died from their injuries, while at least one other person was injured.

SPPD says investigators are still determining what led up to the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

