1 dead after fatal crash in North St. Paul

The Minnesota State Patrol said 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm struck the center median with his motorcycle Wednesday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An Oakdale man is dead after striking the center median of Highway 36 with his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say.

Minnesota Safety Patrol (MSP) said in a statement that 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm was traveling along Highway 36 at McKnight Road North around 6:42 p.m. before striking the center median.

Dahm and his motorcycle both landed directly behind the guardrail, while also damaging the railing in the process, the statement says.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) arrived at the scene of the crash early Thursday morning to repair that same damaged guardrail from a previous crash where they found Dahm. And since law enforcement received no 911 calls of Wednesday night's crash, authorities say MnDOT were the first people to respond.

First responders later arrived and pronounced Dahm dead at the scene.

Authorities say Dahm was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

