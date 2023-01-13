1 dead in north Minneapolis shooting

At 6:30 p.m. police received a 911 call about a car crash near the 4000 block of Dupont Ave. N.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man, who the Minneapolis Police Department believes to be a teenager, was shot and killed in north Minneapolis Friday evening.

According to the MPD, the department received 911 calls of shots fired at 6:24 p.m., and the city's Shot Spotter detection system detected approximately 14 rounds being fired by a moving shooter in the area of 38th and Dupont.

Responding officers found a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds laying next to a red Kia, which had been reported stolen earlier in the evening.

“Based on the evidence we have, we believe another vehicle was firing into this vehicle, which had just been stolen shortly before in north Minneapolis” said MPD Chief Brian O'Hara.

The MPD chief believes the solution could be ensuring all vehicles are equipped with similar theft-prevention technology.

“This is an absolute crisis in this city and around the country. After a social media TikTok video explained how to steal Kia’s and Hyundai’s, there’s been an explosion in these thefts. It’s increased about ten-fold in our city," said the chief.

No arrests have been as of Friday night, MPD said they're talking to two teens who they believe initially fled the scene, but returned shortly after.

