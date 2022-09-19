1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving three cars on Highway 61

Minnesota State Patrol says a rear-end collision pushed one of the vehicles into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 before it was hit head-on by another vehicle.

A crash involving three vehicles in White Bear Lake Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured.

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) say a 2020 Ford Expedition rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart attempting to turn left onto Highway 61 just before 8:30 a.m.

The Ford Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 where a 2008 Volvo XC90 struck the Dodge head-on, according to an incident report from MSP.

The driver of the Dodge Dart has been identified as Kimberly Ann Stieper, 51, of North Branch. She died from the injuries suffered in the incident.

Officials say the driver of the Volvo, a 30-year-old woman, and the passenger of the Ford Expedition, a 15-year-old boy, both suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford did not suffer an injury.

White Bear Lake Fire, Allina EMS, and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department also assisted at the scene.

