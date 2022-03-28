1 dead in northwestern WI apartment fire

The victim's identity has not yet been released, pending notification to family members.

MILLTOWN, Wis. — Authorities say a person in northwestern Wisconsin has died in an apartment fire in the village of Milltown.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, fire crews arrived to an apartment building located near 2nd Avenue Southwest and Milltown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office says it received two 911 calls reporting the structure on fire.

As fire crews worked to knock down the flames, the sheriff's office says emergency personnel discovered the remains of a deceased victim. Their identity has not yet been released, pending notification to family members.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Milltown Fire Department, Luck Fire Department, Milltown Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations/State Fire Marshal's Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the ongoing investigation.

