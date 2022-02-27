1 dead, several others injured in central Minnesota crash

Police say a Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 23 at 13th Avenue North near Foley when it crossed the center line and collided with another Fusion.

FOLEY, Minn. — A 55-year-old Sauk Rapids man was killed and several others were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 23 at 13th Avenue North near Foley when it crossed the center line and collided with another Ford Fusion going eastbound.

Authorities say the driver of the eastbound Fusion, Bruce Varner, died from his injuries at the scene.

An 80-year-old woman who was a passenger in Varner's vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Her current condition in unknown.

All others involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

