One dead, two severely injured following rollover in St. Paul

Minnesota State Patrol reports that the two survivors were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reports that one woman is dead and two women are severely injured following a rollover Friday afternoon in St. Paul.

MSP says none of the victims were wearing their seat belts when the driver of their 2003 Chevy Trailblazer lost control heading at high speed in a southbound lane down Highway 280, causing the vehicle to roll.

The vehicle then reportedly "vaulted" over the Kasota Avenue ramp onto southbound Highway 280, where it eventually came to a halt nearly 80 feet down from the ramp.

The three women, all 28 years of age, were thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency responders pronounced one of the women dead at the scene.

The other two suffered "life threatening" injuries. One was taken to Hennepin County Healthcare in Minneapolis, while the other was sent to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

MSP is investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.