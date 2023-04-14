1 dead in Eden Prairie house fire

When emergency crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. An adult was later found dead inside the home.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Officials say a person was found dead inside an Eden Prairie home after it caught fire on Friday evening.

The Eden Prairie Police Department said first responders were dispatched to a house on the 17000 block of Rustic Hills Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor called to report a garage fire. EPPD said when crews arrived, the house was "fully engulfed" in flames and they learned one person was missing.

The department's statement goes on to say an adult was eventually located dead inside the residence.

EPPD said the house sustained significant damage, while minor damage occurred to some surrounding homes.

