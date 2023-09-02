1 dies in motorcycle crash after leading state trooper on chase

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A man died in a Becker County crash after leading a Minnesota State Trooper on a brief chase Friday.
According to a release, a state trooper tried to stop a motorcycle traveling south on Becker County Highway shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway 54.
After the trooper activated the squad's emergency lights, the motorcyclist accelerated at a high rate of speed, causing the trooper to lose sight of the bike, according to the statement.
The trooper located the motorcycle where it had left the roadway on a corner roughly 1.5 miles south on Co. Highway 42.
The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was identified as a 25-year-old from Sebeka, MN.
