1 dead in St. Paul shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
SPPD received multiple reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Pacific Street at roughly 2:38 a.m. Saturday morning, the department said in a release.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The SPPD called for St. Paul Fire medics, who transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.
The department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.
