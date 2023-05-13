1 dead in St. Paul shooting

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

SPPD received multiple reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Pacific Street at roughly 2:38 a.m. Saturday morning, the department said in a release.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The SPPD called for St. Paul Fire medics, who transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+