
1 dies in Otter Tail County bull attack

Law enforcement was called to the scene after a 911 report of the attack, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
MINNESOTA, USA — One person was killed after a bull attack on Saturday. 

The incident occurred in rural Parkers Prairie shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement was called to the scene after a 911 report of the attack, according to a release from the sheriff's office. 

Upon arrival at the scene, officers euthanized the bull to render aid to the victim, who was later pronounced deceased. 

The sheriff's office was aided by the Parkers Prairie Police, fire, EMS as well as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and a Life Link Air Ambulance, according to the statement.  

