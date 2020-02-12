1 hospitalized after house fire in Rosemount

Rosemount Fire Chief Rick Schroeder says engines were dispatched to the home on the 14000 block of Blaine Avenue South just after 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived they encountered heavy smoke and flames in the lower level of the structure.

Two people on the upper floors managed to escape, but a man on the lower level was pulled from the home and taken to Regions Hospital. At this time there is no word on his condition, or how the fire may have stared.