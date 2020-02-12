x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

1 hospitalized after house fire in Rosemount

When fire crews arrived they encountered heavy smoke and flames in the lower level of the structure.
Credit: KARE

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — One person is hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Rosemount Wednesday. 

Rosemount Fire Chief Rick Schroeder says engines were dispatched to the home on the 14000 block of Blaine Avenue South just after 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived they encountered heavy smoke and flames in the lower level of the structure. 

Two people on the upper floors managed to escape, but a man on the lower level was pulled from the home and taken to Regions Hospital. At this time there is no word on his condition, or how the fire may have stared. 

OTHER NEWS: Two injured, one missing after Maple Grove commercial fire

OTHER NEWS: Sources: St. Paul officer fired after Saturday officer-involved shooting