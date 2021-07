Police said they don't believe this was random, and there's no danger to the public.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Police say one person is in custody after a reported homicide in Shakopee.

The Shakopee Police Department said officers responded to the homicide just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street.

Police said they don't believe this was a "random act," and that the investigation is ongoing. A person is in custody, but police didn't say whether that person has been charged.