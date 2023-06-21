1 injured in St. Joseph police shooting

Details about the incident are scarce, but the sheriff's office said one person was shot and injured in the interaction and brought to the St. Cloud Hospital.

ST JOSEPH, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a person was shot by police in St. Joseph Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that officers from the St. Joseph Police Department and Stearns/Benton County SWAT were executing a search warrant at a residence on the 200 block of Able Street East, intending to locate a suspect and bring them into custody in connection with a threats of violence/firearms case.

Details about the incident remain scarce, but the sheriff's office said one person was shot and injured in the interaction and brought to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The extent of the shooting victim's injuries and their current condition are still unknown.

The sheriff's office said there is no lingering danger to the public and authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

Law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from the area as officers conduct their initial investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

