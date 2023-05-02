1 dead after apparent shooting in NE Minneapolis

The victim's name and official manner and cause of death will be released in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man died Tuesday morning after an apparent shooting in the St. Anthony East neighborhood of northeast Minneapolis.

A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department Tuesday evening said officers were called to the 700 block of Quincy Street Northeast around 8:40 a.m. to assist EMS after hearing reports of a person who wasn't breathing.

The department said when officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say at this time, no arrests have been made.

The victim's name and official manner and cause of death will be released in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say the investigation remains open and active.

