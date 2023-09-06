1 rescued from St. Paul house fire

St. Paul Fire officials said the fire began somewhere on the second floor of a home on Holly Avenue.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after being pulled from a house fire in St. Paul.

The fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. on Holly Avenue near Dale Street, and when first responders arrived the second-floor porch of the home was engulfed in flames.

St. Paul Deputy Chief Tony Farina said the fire had extended into the roof, and one person rescued from the second floor was hospitalized for observation due to smoke inhalation.

Another person in the first-floor residence was able to get out of the building on their own.

Farina said about 20 minutes after responding to the Holly Avenue home, some crews were pulled from that scene to respond to another nearby fire. KARE 11 is working to determine where that second fire took place.

